Coddington Design: California Home + Design Magazine Features Interior Designer Melanie Coddington

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Coddington Design is an interior design company founded and operated by Melanie Coddington. She is proud to announce that she and her firm, who have offices located in San Francisco and Sherman Oaks, were recently featured in an interview article at California Home + Design online magazine. Those interested can read the full article here.

Melanie Coddington herself says, "It was a real honor to be featured in the Designer Crush feature of California Home + Design. The reporter asked some very good questions, giving me the opportunity to discuss my vision and how I work. I hope others will be able to learn from this and perhaps even implement some of my tips in their own work."

Coddington Design is known for their ability to find balance. Indeed, they have designed numerous family homes, homes in which people truly live, have children, have pets, and more. Being able to make sure that properties look beautiful, but remain functional at the same time is indeed quite a big challenge. Melanie believes this can be achieved by starting from a singular inspiration point. For her, this is usually a piece of fabric. She explains, "For me, the fabric scheme for a room tells the whole story - color, texture, mood, formal or casual, fun or serious. I can find a way to get fabric into kitchens and bathrooms, even laundry rooms." Those interested in learning more about Coddington's designs can view their recent design projects.

People are also encouraged to visit their Facebook page. A wealth of informative articles as well as images of past work can be found there. Furthermore, the page offers people the opportunity to discuss their personal experiences with the company, and to share their own design visions and ideas.

