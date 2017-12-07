sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,00 Euro		-0,421
-0,93 %
WKN: 923268 ISIN: FR0000073041 Ticker-Symbol: PV6 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,70
45,239
20:04
45,04
45,12
06.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIERRE & VACANCES SA
PIERRE & VACANCES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIERRE & VACANCES SA45,00-0,93 %