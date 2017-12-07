Worldwide High Flow Oxygen Concentrators Market 2017-2023: Markets at $148 Million Market in 2016 are Set to Become a $527.4 Million Market in 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Flow Oxygen Concentrators: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 - 2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 2017 study High Flow Oxygen Concentrators: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 - 2023 has 224 pages, 67 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the studies continue to show that the very ill need high flow oxygen.

High flow oxygen concentrators perform a strong function of caring for patients with serious respiratory disease. Equipment provides oxygen to people with lung disease, who are old, and to those who live in highly polluted areas. High flow 6LPM to 15LPM oxygen concentrators can provide more pure oxygen during the night than regular 5LPM units do. This is able to facilitate better sleeping and keep patients alive longer.

With stripped down functioning, devoid of the features needed to support mobility during the day, high flow oxygen concentrators become less expensive, lighter, and more fully fit to purpose than they were previously. This use of high flow oxygen concentrators provides continuous flow oxygen with units that extend the market for many years.

Major factors driving the market for high flow oxygen concentrators include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances. The worldwide aging population creates demand for high flow medical oxygen.

An increase in the number of people with end stage COPD and other severe respiratory diseases creates need for advanced medical oxygen. Advantages of newer high flow oxygen concentrator devices are that they are more reliable. They are generally affordable. Reimbursement drives markets.

According to the lead author of the team that wrote the study:

An oxygen concentrator with a high flow is necessary to meet the oxygen requirements of a patient in severe respiratory distress. A higher liter per minute setting is needed for more severe cases of low oxygen in the blood stream. A person with healthy lungs breathes 21% oxygen from the air. Someone with moderate to severe COPD breathes in a much lower percent. They need the extra oxygen provided by the high flow systems.

High Flow Oxygen Equipment Market Forecasts

High flow oxygen concentrator markets at $148 million market in 2016 are set to become a $527.4 million market in 2023. These represent a very specialized type of oxygen equipment. Steady growth is anticipated because the high flow units are the only device that helps severely ill patients with respiratory disease with supplemental oxygen throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics:

Oxygen

Oxygen Concentrator

High Flow Oxygen Concentrators

Consumer Oxygen

Nusing Home Oxygen

Severely Ill Oxygen

Home Oxygen Equipment

Key Topics Covered:



1. High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Oxygen Concentrator With A High Flow

1.1.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

1.2 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator

1.2.1 Migrating from 5 liter Oxygen Machines To The Full Sized 10 Liter Oxygen Concentrators

1.1 CMS Oxygen and Oxygen-Related Equipment

1.1.1 CMS Oxygen Reimbursement Definitions

1.1.2 CMS Qualifying Arterial Blood Gas Studies

1.1.3 CMS Home Sleep Oximetry Studies

1.1.4 Home Oxygen Concentrator Equipment Medicare Reimbursement

1.1.5 Home Medical Equipment Market

1.1.6 Home Health Care

1.1.7 Third-party reimbursement

1.2 Homecare Market Growth Factors

1.2.2 Growth In Population Over Age 65

1.3 Distribution Channels

1.3.2 Oxygen Therapy Systems

1.4 Oxygen Concentrator Applicable Population

1.4.2 Potable Oxygen Concentrator Patients Need Stationary Oxygen Concentrators at Night

1.5 Treatment Trends

1.5.2 Competition Forms Basis Of U.S. Medical Care Services Delivery

1.6 European Homecare Market Trends

1.7 Marketing Globally

1.8 Market Drivers For Healthcare Cost Containment



2 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator

2.1.2 Home Oxygen Market Uses High Flow Oxygen Concentrators

2.1.3 Change in Home Oxygen Market

2.1.4 Pressure To Reduce Costs As Part Of the Deficit Reduction Act (DRA)

2.1.5 Homecare Services Model Replaces Distribution Model

2.1.6 Research on Oxygen Concentrators

2.1.7 High Flow Oxygen Concentrators Market Driving Forces

2.2 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares

2.2.1 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares, Units and Dollars

2.2.2 Oxygen Concentrators Coded by Medicare

2.2.3 Invacare Platinum 10 Oxygen Concentrator

2.2.4 Philips High Flow Oxygen Concentrators

2.2.5 AirSep Intensity High Flow Oxygen Concentrator

2.3 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts

2.4 High Flow Oxygen

2.4.1 High Flow Oxygen Market Aspects

2.4.2 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Installed Base Analysis

2.4.3 Supplemental Oxygen to Improve Brain Functioning

2.4.4 Chinese Must Be Worried About Their Ability To Breath

2.4.5 Trend of Hospice Patients In The U.S.

2.4.6 Homecare Is Poised To Grow

2.4.7 Unified Supply Network

2.4.8 Telemedicine Being Integrated Into Homecare

2.4.9 Competitive Bidding Program Cuts Reimbursement

2.4.10 Reimbursement Shifts

2.5 Respiratory Disease Market Metrics

2.5.1 Percentage of Older People by State

2.4.2 Medical Conditions Requiring Supplemental Oxygen

2.5 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Prices

2.6 Oxygen Concentrator Regional Market Analysis

2.6.1 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Regional Market Forecasts

2.6.2 North American Home Medical Equipment

2.6.3 United States

2.6.4 Japan

2.6.5 NTK and Teijin Pharma Home Healthcare Oxygen Concentrators In Japan

2.6.6 Longfian Scitech Targets China, Africa, Russia, and the Arab Countries

2.6.7 China

2.6.8 Chinese Built Units Used Widely In Homecare, Hospitals, Clinics, Beauty Salons And In Sports

2.6.9 Invacare Geographically Diverse

2.6.10 Nidek Global Presence

2.6.11 Gardner Denver Global Presence

2.6.12 Chart Industries Global Presence

2.6.13 European Homecare Market

2.6.14 Germany

2.6.15 France Oxygen Concentrators

2.6.16 Philips Global Market Position

2.6.17 Chart



3. High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Product Description

3.1 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Products

3.2 Invacare Stationary Oxygen Concentrator

3.2.2 Invacare Platinum 10 Oxygen Concentrator

3.3 Philips Respironics

3.3.1 Philips Respironics Millennium 10 LPM Concentrator

3.4 Chart AirSep NewLife Elite and Intensity

3.4.1 Airsep Newlife Intensity

3.4.2 AirSep NewLife Intensity

3.4.3 Chart / Caire / Sequal

3.5 Nidek Medical



4 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Reimbursement, Research, and Technology

4.1 Oxygen Concentrator Uses

4.1.1 Technical Trade-Offs Necessary To Design An Oxygen Concentrator

4.2 Oxygen Concentrator Insurance Coverage

4.2.1 Oxygen Concentrator CMS HCPCS Code

4.2.2 Medicare Reimbursement

4.3 The Goal of Oxygen Therapy

4.3.1 How To Change The Amount of Oxygen In The Air We Breathe

4.3.2 Oxygen Concentrator Components

4.3.3 Lifestyle in the Home Health Care Business

4.3.4 Continuous Flow Stationary Oxygen Concentrator

4.4 Types of Oxygen Systems

4.4.1 Treatment Trends

4.4.2 Technological Trends

4.4.3 Health Care Cost Containment Trends

4.4.4 Society's Mainstreaming of People with Disabilities

4.5 Standardizing The Definition Of Liter Flow Equivalents

4.5.1 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Technology

4.5.2 Pressure Swing Adsorption Principles

4.5.3 Pressure Swing Adsorption Principles

4.5.4 Comparison of Conventional Oxygen Concentrators and Advanced Technology Fractionators

4.5.5 SeQual Advanced Technology Fractionator (ATF)

4.5.6 Advanced Technology Fractionator

4.5.7 Conventional Oxygen Concentrators

4.5.8 Multi Bed Oxygen Concentrators

4.5.9 SeQual ATF Endurance Testing Status

4.6 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Competitive Bidding

4.6.1 CMS Reimbursement Codes

4.7 Zeolite

4.8 Respiratory Disease Conditions

4.8.1 Increased Demand Impacts Industry

4.8.2 Bronchiectasis

4.8.3 Chronic Bronchitis

4.8.4 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

4.8.5 Emphysema

4.8.6 Muscular Dystrophy

4.8.7 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

4.8.8 Asthma

4.9 American Lung Association



5 High Flow Oxygen Concentrator Company Profiles

5.1 Chart Industries

5.1.1 Chart / Caire Medical

5.1.2 Chart Industries Revenue

5.1.3 Chart Industries Respiratory Sales

5.1.4 Chart Caire / AirSep / Sequal

5.1.5 Chart Industries Product Groups

5.1.6 Chart Industries Cold Boxes

5.1.7 Chart Industries Global Presence

5.1.8 Chart Industries Markets

5.1.9 Chart Industries / AirSep

5.1.10 Chart Industries / Caire Liquid Oxygen Continuous Flow / Demand Flow Versatility

5.1.11 CAIRE / SeQual Technologies

5.1.12 Chart Industries / SeQual

5.1.13 SeQual Oxygen Systems

5.2 First Class Medical

5.3 GSE

5.4 Invacare

5.4.1 Invacare Revenue

5.5 Nidek Medical

5.6 Philips Healthcare

5.6.1 Philips Manufacturing Capacity

5.6.2 Royal Philips Healthcare Global Presence

5.6.3 Philips Enables Consumer Lifestyle

5.6.4 Philips Addresses Healthcare Landscape

5.6.5 Philips Accelerate! Positioning

5.7 Oxygen Concentrator Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3qmr8c/worldwide_high?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716