Global Butane Procurement Market Report 2017

The "Global Butane - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Butane Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Consumers are switching from kerosene, coal, and wood to LPG due to higher calorific value, fewer health concerns, and lower carbon dioxide emissions. In 2015, the consumption of LPG as a domestic fuel accounted for close to 45% of the total LPG consumption. As LPG is the leading end-use segment for butane, a rise in the consumption of LPG is significantly increasing the demand for butane.
The buyers should include price renegotiation clause in SLAs, as this can facilitate price renegotiations in case of a sharp decline in prices of butane, owing to the fluctuating market prices
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global butane market is the increase in consumption of butane due to large-scale adoption of LPG as a domestic fuel by consumers in MEA and APAC.
Further, the report states that a major procurement challenge faced by the buyers are the challenges related to the fluctuations in butane prices. Prices of butane are consistently changing due to factors such as variations in demand and supply and volatility in crude oil prices.
