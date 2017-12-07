Covesting Receives Excellent Ratings from ICORating and Integrates TradingView into the Platform

GIBRALTAR, December 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pioneer cryptocurrency copy trading platform, Covesting, announces the integration of TradingView analysis and receives excellent (Risk: Low, Stable+ outlook) ratings from an independent review, ICORating.

Covesting, the only copy trading platform for cryptocurrencies, has been rated by the leading independent ICO rating firm, ICORating. While the Risk factor has been rated as LOW by the agency, they have also awarded Stable+ rating, both of which can reassure the presale and ICO participants about the security of their financial involvement.

Covesting's rating should help the project to gain wide acceptability as it brings a totally new concept to the crypto trading world. Crypto trading witnesses sharper ups and downs than a regular stock market and thus, it is very risky for the new or inexperienced traders to make a profit. The Covesting platform allows any token holder to 'follow' any expert trader and copy his trades automatically, to ensure the maximum possibility of profit.



The company would also feel more confident after securing their deal with TradingView which is a leading online market analysis platform offering real-time charts and data for financial markets, including cryptocurrency. This collaboration goes well along the company's vision of creating the biggest database for crypto trading, including knowledge base, practice tools and interaction with expert traders.

The company is led by ex-Saxo Bank traders, Dmitrij Pruglo, Tim Voronin and Dinis Guarda, a leading name in the blockchain market, and the core team has ample experience in finance, trading and sales to bring the ICO to a grand success.

As one of the rare companies, Covesting have already launched a prototype of the trading application which has added credibility to their claims. The fully functional front end of the trading dashboard has been received with great enthusiasm by the followers and early backers of Covesting and with the integration of the TradingView as well as the Knowledge Base, this can become the most potent crypto-trading tool in the industry.

Covesting is a registered company in Gibraltar. That removes all the doubts for the common token buyers as their money is safe with Covesting and everything is perfectly legal.

Considering everything, Covesting is poised to become the most popular cryptocurrency trading platform with the perfect blend of features, ease of use and digital asset management.

