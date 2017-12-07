L'Officiel (owned by Jalou Media Group) and GEM Group (New York) are pleased to announce the launch of the L'Officiel Fund, a US 50 million investment fund which aims to promote emerging brands and develop their engagement with luxury lifestyle consumers.

The launch of the L'Officiel Fund is the second phase of a partnership which began in October of this year when Jalou Media Group and GEM Group joined together to launch L'Officiel USA Inc, encompassing both a digital platform, lofficielusa.com-which went live in late October-and L'Officiel USA, a bi-monthly print edition which will be on newsstands beginning in March of 2018.

CREATING VALUE FOR ENTERPRISES IN THE LIFESTYLE SECTOR IN DEVELOPMENT

Working with emerging brands that understand the value of targeted marketing, but do not have the capital to access premium advertising channels, the Fund will provide brands with investment capital to be spent on marketing efforts. Supplementing this, L'Officiel will provide the selected brands with privileged access to L'Officiel's global network of digital and print publishing assets in 70 countries. Brands will benefit from L'Officiel's print and digital advertising campaigns, and value-added marketing services including branded content, video production, social media activation, event creation, and experiential marketing, among other services.

A UNIQUE AND DISRUPTIVE INVESTMENT FUND

"With its unique approach to content creation-from disruptive methods of storytelling to our centralized global digital platform-we can provide the Fund's brands with new and more dynamic resources, allowing them to break out of traditional media models and instead become innovators in the field" notes Benjamin Eymere, CEO of Jalou Media Group.

"The purpose of the Fund is to provide these emerging brands," Anthony Romano, L'Officiel Fund's Managing Director, highlights, "with the tools they need to sustain growth. We want to supply these brands with the right resources to help them succeed in the competitive global market."

While the Fund will primarily target global listed companies, it will allocate 25% of its capital to private businesses as well.

KEY FIGURES OF L'OFFICIEL NETWORK 56 15M 2M 500K Titles distributed

in 30 countries Global

Audience Printed magazines

every month in 17 languages Fashion archives

Since 1921

ABOUT GEM GROUP

Global Emerging Markets (GEM) has been investing in emerging and global markets for over 20 years with 375 deals in 70 countries. L'Officiel USA is a new capital investment, part of GEM's recent media development strategy, from the Beverly Hills office.

ABOUT L'OFFICIEL

Owned by Jalou Media Group, the leading French title is renowned for its focus on high-end fashion and luxury lifestyle. It is distributed in over 80 countries and is the doyenne of French women's fashion magazines. L'Officiel has captured the French spirit of elegance and couture's top talents for nearly 100 years. It now stands as the ultimate style-selection media, advising women on how to dress and directly supporting the retail activity of international fashion and luxury brands featured in the magazine. Based on this core statement of style selection, L'Officiel has a dynamic foreign development strategy with its international network of foreign editions of L'Officiel, L'Officiel Hommes, L'Officiel Art and other brand satellites, published under license by local publishers, local joint-ventures, or directly by Jalou Media Group.

ABOUT JALOU MEDIA GROUP

Jalou Media Group is a family owned media group based in Paris, the international fashion capital, for nearly 100 years. Presided by Marie-Jose Jalou, the group is entirely controlled by the Jalou family. With 10 magazines (L'Officiel, L'Officiel Hommes, L'Officiel Art, L'Officiel Voyage, La Revue des Montres, Jalouse, L'Officiel 1000 Modèles, L'Officiel Shopping, L'Officiel 1000 Modèles Design, L'Officiel Médecine and Chirurgie Esthetique) and its patented technology lofficiel.com, Jalou Media Group is present in more than 80 countries, with more than 44 of its own international editions, representing a positive solution for the evolution of a stable media industry.

