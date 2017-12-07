Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 7 December 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 64,150 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.2359p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,426,140,248 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,426,140,248 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3908 27.50 11:05:50 London Stock Exchange 3987 27.50 11:29:52 London Stock Exchange 4771 27.50 11:46:54 London Stock Exchange 8778 27.50 12:02:27 London Stock Exchange 412 27.25 12:06:22 London Stock Exchange 332 27.25 12:06:23 London Stock Exchange 3575 27.25 12:06:23 London Stock Exchange 2595 27.00 15:08:35 London Stock Exchange 2077 27.00 15:12:24 London Stock Exchange 4869 27.25 15:14:02 London Stock Exchange 3159 27.25 15:14:07 London Stock Exchange 1192 27.25 15:14:07 London Stock Exchange 352 27.00 15:42:54 London Stock Exchange 3998 27.00 15:50:05 London Stock Exchange 369 27.25 16:00:15 London Stock Exchange 2017 27.25 16:00:15 London Stock Exchange 1727 27.25 16:00:15 London Stock Exchange 3874 27.00 16:03:00 London Stock Exchange 2246 27.00 16:03:00 London Stock Exchange 1638 27.00 16:13:12 London Stock Exchange 1791 27.00 16:29:31 London Stock Exchange 2476 27.00 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 4007 27.00 16:30:00 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-