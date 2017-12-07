sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 7

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:7 December 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):64,150
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.2359p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,426,140,248 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,426,140,248 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
390827.5011:05:50London Stock Exchange
398727.5011:29:52London Stock Exchange
477127.5011:46:54London Stock Exchange
877827.5012:02:27London Stock Exchange
41227.2512:06:22London Stock Exchange
33227.2512:06:23London Stock Exchange
357527.2512:06:23London Stock Exchange
259527.0015:08:35London Stock Exchange
207727.0015:12:24London Stock Exchange
486927.2515:14:02London Stock Exchange
315927.2515:14:07London Stock Exchange
119227.2515:14:07London Stock Exchange
35227.0015:42:54London Stock Exchange
399827.0015:50:05London Stock Exchange
36927.2516:00:15London Stock Exchange
201727.2516:00:15London Stock Exchange
172727.2516:00:15London Stock Exchange
387427.0016:03:00London Stock Exchange
224627.0016:03:00London Stock Exchange
163827.0016:13:12London Stock Exchange
179127.0016:29:31London Stock Exchange
247627.0016:29:52London Stock Exchange
400727.0016:30:00London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


