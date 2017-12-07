World OTT and Pay TV Forecasts Report 2017-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Covering 138 countries, pay TV revenues [subscriptions and PPV] and OTT revenues [AVOD, SVOD, TVOD and DTO] combined will reach $283 billion by 2022; up by 18% from $239 billion in 2016, according to the OTT and Pay TV Forecasts report.

OTT's contribution to the revenue total will increase from 15% in 2016 to 29% in 2022. Its revenues will more than double over this period. OTT revenues will represent 42% of the pay TV total by 2022, up from 18% only in 2016.

Pay TV revenues will fall over the same period, although the decline will be very low.

SVOD subscriptions will reach half the pay TV total by 2022 - up from 27% in 2016. SVOD subscriptions increased tenfold between 2010 and 2016, and will double by 2022 to 546 million.

This report targets senior management, combining both the OTT TV and Video and the Pay TV sectors with global topline forecasts (2010-2022) amalgamated for 138 countries.

Published in December 2017, this 60-page PDF and excel report provides global, big-picture coverage of the OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes, transactions and revenues. SVOD, Ad-supported/AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) and the Pay TV sector (subscribers, subscription revenues, PPV revenues).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and definitions



2. Executive Summary

Chart: OTT & Pay TV Revenue Forecasts

Chart: SVOD & Pay TV Revenue Forecasts

3. Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts

Chart: Pay TV subscriber changes by platform

Chart: Global TV households by platform

Chart: Pay TV subscriber changes by region

Chart: Global pay TV subscribers by region

Table: Top 10 countries by pay TV subscribers

Table: Top 10 countries by pay TV subs growth or losses (000)

Table: Top 10 countries by pay TV subs growth (%)

Table: Top 10 countries by pay TV penetration

Table: Top 10 countries by digital cable TV subs

Table: Top 10 countries by digital cable TV penetration

Table: Top 10 countries by analog cable TV subs

Table: Top 10 countries by pay IPTV households

Table: Top 10 countries by pay IPTV penetration

Table: Top 10 countries by pay satellite TV penetration

Table: Top 10 countries by pay satellite TV subs

Table: Top 10 countries by primary pay DTT penetration

Table: Top 10 countries by primary pay DTT subs

4. Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts

Chart: Pay TV revenue changes by region

Chart: Global pay TV revenue forecasts by region

Table: Top 10 countries by pay TV revenues

Table: Top 10 countries by pay TV revenue growth/losses $

Table: Top 10 countries by pay TV revenue growth/losses %

Chart: Pay TV revenue changes by platform

Chart: Global pay TV revenue forecasts by platform

Table: Top 10 countries by satellite TV revenues

Table: Top 10 countries by IPTV revenues

Table: Top 10 countries by digital cable TV revenues

Table: Top 10 countries by analog cable TV revenues

Table: Top 10 countries by DTT revenues

5. Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts

Chart: Share of pay TV subscribers by operator ranking

Table: Top 10 pay TV operators by subscribers

Chart: Share of pay TV revenues by operator ranking

Table: Top 10 pay TV operators by revenues

Table: Top 10 multi-territory pay TV operators by subscribers

Table: Top 10 multi-territory pay TV operators by revenues

6. Global OTT TV & Video Forecasts

Chart: Global OTT TV & video revenue forecasts by region

Table: Top 10 countries by online TV & video revenues

Chart: Global OTT TV & video revenue forecasts by source

Chart: SVOD home forecasts by region

Table: Top 10 countries by SVOD subscribers

Table: Top 10 countries by SVOD subscribers/TV households

Chart: Global SVOD revenues by region

Table: Top 10 countries by SVOD revenues

Table: Top 10 countries by OTT ad expenditure/AVOD

Table: Top 10 countries by DTO/EST revenues

Table: Top 10 countries by TVOD/OTT rental revenues

7. Global SVOD Forecasts

Chart: SVOD home forecasts by region

Table: Top 10 countries by SVOD subscribers

Table: Top 10 countries by SVOD subscribers/TV households

Chart: Global SVOD revenues by region

Table: Top 10 countries by SVOD revenues

Chart: SVOD subscriber forecasts by platform

Chart: SVOD revenue forecasts by platform

8. Global AVOD Forecasts

Chart: AVOD forecasts by region

Table: Top 10 countries by OTT ad expenditure/AVOD

Table: Top 10 countries by OTT ad expenditure/AVOD per TV household

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fhptm5/world_ott_and_pay?w=5





