Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize announces Ahold Delhaize USA, a new parent company for its U.S. businesses; appoints Kevin Holt CEO Ahold Delhaize USA

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 7, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize today announced the creation of Ahold Delhaize USA, to be effective on January 1, 2018. Ahold Delhaize USA will be the parent company for all of Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its local brands, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant, Hannaford, Giant/Martin's, and Peapod, as well as Retail Business Services (RBS), a U.S. shared services company providing support to the brands.

Ahold Delhaize USA will be led by Kevin Holt, who will be appointed Chief Executive Officer Ahold Delhaize USA, effective January 1, 2018. Kevin is currently Chief Operating Officer of Ahold USA. In this new role he will remain a member of Ahold Delhaize's Management Board and Executive Committee and will continue to report to Dick Boer, CEO Ahold Delhaize. Frans Muller, Deputy CEO Ahold Delhaize and Chief Integration Officer, who serves as acting COO Delhaize America (ad interim) will focus on the continued smooth integration of Ahold Delhaize.

Dick Boer, CEO Ahold Delhaize, said, "combining the parent companies of the U.S. brands and RBS is the natural next step in our brand-centric strategy in the U.S. Kevin is an outstanding leader with extensive food retail experience and a great choice to guide our U.S. businesses through this time of continuing change and evolving customer expectations."

Kevin joined Delhaize Group in 2014 as CEO Delhaize America and transitioned to Chief Operating Officer of Ahold USA in 2017. Prior to joining Ahold Delhaize, he served in executive leadership roles at SUPERVALU and Meijer.

"I'm excited that we are moving into this next phase where we can focus on further strengthening our brands and winning in our markets," said Kevin. "Ahold Delhaize USA and its U.S. brands are well positioned to continue to drive growth and innovation and meet the evolving needs of customers, both in stores and online."

171207_Ahold Delhaize announces leadership changes in Unites States



