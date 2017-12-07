Roughrider Exploration Limited: Roughrider Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V: REL) ("Roughrider" or the "Company") has arranged a non-brokered private placement. The private placement consists of the sale of flow-through (FT) units at a price of six cents per FT unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $200,000 and the sale of non-flow-through (NFT) unit at a price of five cents per NFT share for aggregate proceeds of up to $300,000. The FT units consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. The NFT unit consists of one common share and one whole share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of 10 cents per common share for two years from the closing date. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for debt settlement, as well as for general working capital purposes and further work on Roughrider's Genesis uranium project.

Closing of the Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All the securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider and its partner, Kivalliq Energy, are exploring the Genesis uranium project located in the Wollaston-Mudjatik geological trend extending northeast from Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. In addition, Roughrider recently acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Iron Butte project in Nevada which contains a historic bulk tonnage gold resource and has now added the Silver Ace and Sterling projects in central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Gibson

Chief Executive Officer

604-697-0028

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

