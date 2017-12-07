Trans Global Group Inc.: Trans Global Group, Inc., Issues Cannabis Updates

Mechanical Engineer to draft drawings need for the patent submission

Law firms selected to file patents and Trademarks

Management teams being created for subsidiary companies

COCONUT CREEK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: TGGI) subsidiary company Cannabis Consortium, Inc. continues to make progress while waiting for the completion of its transaction with Bahamas Development Corporation ("BDCI").

Cannabis Consortium in the meantime has a long list of objectives to complete in order to begin taking orders for its edible device. A mechanical engineer has been engaged to assist the company in completing the mechanical drawings required for the various patent applications to be filed. The patents Cannabis Consortium is seeking piggyback off of an existing granted patent. This approach reduces the time and risk for the patents to be granted. The applications will highlight the many unique factors between the various Cannabis devices and the existing patented product, thereby establishing a clear case as to why our patents should be granted.

A law firm has already been selected to file the patents for the devices that Cannabis Consortium will sell. A second firm has also been selected to file a series of Trademarks for the various products. After the New Year, a design team will be selected to create the packaging for each of the products.

As Cannabis Consortium has begun to expand in areas the company hadn't planned on entering so quickly additional personnel are needed. Discussions have begun to expand the existing management team to assist in the day to day operations of the company.

Cannabis has a conference call today to discuss business opportunities with the holder of a grow license in FL. This could be the first funding project for Cannabis Consortium and open the door for more projects in Florida, as this market begins to develop.

Separate management teams will be assembled for two subsidiaries of TGGI, Cannabis Consortium and the other company which will house all the licensed operations to be established in CO, CA, WA and potentially FL and NV.

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Matt Dwyer

matt@transggi.com

954-905-9896

SOURCE: Trans Global Group, Inc.