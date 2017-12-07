Global Superabsorbent Polymers Procurement Market Report 2017: Substantial Demand from the Diaper Industry is a Key Growth Driver

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Superabsorbent Polymers - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The substantial demand from the diaper industry is a key growth driver for the superabsorbent polymer market. The diaper market constitutes the largest segment, accounting for approximately 80% of the total market for SAPs. Diapers comprise both baby diapers and adult incontinence products.
This segment is expected to experience a sustained robust growth during the forecast period due to growth in populations worldwide, rise in aging population (attributed to the availability of better healthcare), and increase in disposable income, leading to enhancement in purchasing power for convenience products.
Buyers must look for suppliers that offer opportunities for collaboration in the development of new product formulations that can meet specific performance requirements for end-applications.
According to the report, the substantial demand from the diaper industry is a key growth driver for the superabsorbent polymer market.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is in understanding cost-saving opportunities across supply chains of suppliers.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: SUMMARY
PART 2: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
Market Overview
Category Maturity by Regions
Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers
Cost-saving Opportunities
Major Category Requirements
Major Procurement Pain Points
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
Category Spend Analysis
Demand-Supply Shifts
Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
Key Market Developments
Regional Impact of Trends
Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
Procurement Best Practices
History of Innovation
Key Current Technological Innovations
Major Regulatory Frameworks
Strategic Sustainability Practices
Porter's Five Forces
SWOT Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
Regional Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
Regional Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
Key Clients
Supplier Cost Breakup
Supplier Positioning Matrix
Supplier Selection Criteria
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
Pricing Models Snapshot
Pricing Model Pros and Cons
Indicative Pricing
Category Negotiation Strategies
PART 6: CATEGORY ESSENTIALS
SLA Terms
Supplier Evaluation Criteria
Category Risk Analysis
Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
PART 7: TOP SUPPLIERS
- BASF
- Nippon Shokubai
- Evonik
- Sumitomo Seika chemicals
- Sanyo chemical Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l43t4p/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716