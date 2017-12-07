Global Superabsorbent Polymers Procurement Market Report 2017: Substantial Demand from the Diaper Industry is a Key Growth Driver

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Superabsorbent Polymers - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The substantial demand from the diaper industry is a key growth driver for the superabsorbent polymer market. The diaper market constitutes the largest segment, accounting for approximately 80% of the total market for SAPs. Diapers comprise both baby diapers and adult incontinence products.

This segment is expected to experience a sustained robust growth during the forecast period due to growth in populations worldwide, rise in aging population (attributed to the availability of better healthcare), and increase in disposable income, leading to enhancement in purchasing power for convenience products.

Buyers must look for suppliers that offer opportunities for collaboration in the development of new product formulations that can meet specific performance requirements for end-applications.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is in understanding cost-saving opportunities across supply chains of suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 1: SUMMARY



PART 2: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE

Market Overview

Category Maturity by Regions

Preferred Procurement Models and Major Service Providers

Cost-saving Opportunities

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points



PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Key Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Procurement Best Practices

History of Innovation

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

SWOT Analysis

PESTLE Analysis



PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Regional Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Regional Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Supplier Selection Criteria



PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Model Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Category Negotiation Strategies



PART 6: CATEGORY ESSENTIALS

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix



PART 7: TOP SUPPLIERS



BASF

Nippon Shokubai

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika chemicals

Sanyo chemical Industries

