Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Provides Update On New 23 Foot Center Console

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) continues in its development of new boat designs in an effort to expand its product line and take advantage of the new tools and infrastructure it has invested in. Today, it provided a glimpse of its new OceanCat 230 Center Console, or "CC," and announced when the public can expect to see it in person for the first time.



A computer-generated image of the new OceanCat 230 CC

"Team Twin Vee has been hard at work developing an all-new 23-foot PowerCat for our customers," says Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. The 230 CC will be a fully trailerable, single-engine offshore power catamaran built with an all-composite body. According to Visconti, Twin Vee is utilizing its 35-foot overhead five-axis computer numerical control router to manufacture the high-quality plugs and molds to help bring the 230 CC to market. "It is our belief that there is no other boat like it in the world, which makes the 230 CC a truly ground-breaking offering," remarks Visconti.



Twin Vee's five-axis computer numerical control router building the 230 CC mold

Providing consumers with choices that satisfy their boating needs is one of Twin Vee's core beliefs that were at the forefront when it designed the 230 CC. "The 230 CC is perfect for those future boat owners who are seeking versatility and a way to save on docking fees," says Visconti. Because the 230 CC is fully trailerable, owners will be able to take their boats out for a relaxing afternoon on the lake one week and then out for an offshore fishing excursion on the Atlantic the very next week. Additionally, docking fees at a marina won't be necessary. Owners will be able to load their 230 CC on their trailer after an enjoyable day on the water and take it home with them. "With docking fees costing hundreds of dollars a month at a marina, some people are dissuaded from purchasing a boat because of the long-term costs. Our new 230 CC completely eliminates those expenses for our customers, allowing them to enjoy all the benefits of boat ownership without the painful docking fees."



The profile of the new OceanCat 230 CC

While the 230 CC is still in development, Visconti states that the boat will offer the same smooth and stable ride as other Twin Vee boats because of its dual-hull design. "We set out to create a completely innovative, all-composite, trailerable, center console boat that would deliver versatility and provide significant value for our customers, without skimping on the quality we are known for. The 230 CC will truly be special, and we can't wait for our customers to try it out for themselves."

For those interested in learning more about the 230 CC, Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. announced that the boat will be available for viewing during the Miami International Boat Show which is currently scheduled from February 15-19, 2018. Moreover, Twin Vee is currently looking to offer the 230 CC for sale to the public beginning in Spring 2018.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, Twin Vee PowerCats Inc. was originally founded in 1994. The company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 23 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Contact:

Joseph Visconti

info@twinvee.com

(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.