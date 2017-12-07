Copenhagen, 7 December 2017



Company Announcement No. 16/2017



Greentech Energy Systems A/S ("Greentech") revises its full-year guidance for 2017. EBITDA is expected to exceed the previously announced outlook, revenue expectations are adjusted upwards, while production is expected at a lower level than previously announced.



Production over 2017 was lower than expected due to poor wind conditions in Southern Europe and should be in the lower range, from 370 - 390 GWh to 350 - 370 GWh. However, energy prices for solar and wind sources in Italy and Spain have increased over 2017 and reflect an unexpected evolution in the energy mix and a higher demand for energy due to the ongoing recovery in Southern European countries.



Thus, Revenue expectation for 2017 is increased from EUR 58 - 62M to EUR 60 - 64M (including Revenue from Associates). In addition, operating expenses and G&A were lower than expected.



The combined effect on the EBITDA is an improvement in the expected range from EUR 39 - 43M to EUR 42 - 46M (including EBITDA from Associates).



The previous outlook and the revised outlook are presented in the table below:



OUTLOOK 2017 Outlook 2017 Revised (March 2017) outlook (December 2017) (EUR'000) Net production (GWh) 370 - 390 350 - 370 Revenue 51 - 53 53 - 55 Revenue from Associates 7 - 9 7 - 9 Total revenue 58 - 62 60 - 64 EBITDA* 33 - 35 36 - 38 EBITDA from Associates 6 - 8 6 - 8 Total EBITDA 39 - 43 42 - 46 Total EBITDA margin 67% - 69% 71% - 73% * Adjusted for income from Associates and Special Items





Contact: Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71 Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656345