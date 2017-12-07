Global Bio-fuels Procurement Market Report 2017 Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Nestle, Cosan & Renewable Energy

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bio-fuels - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Bio-fuels Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global bio-fuels market is to engage with suppliers that have in-house capabilities to produce bio-fuels feedstocks or have tie-ups with farmers. Buyers must prefer to engage with suppliers that have the in-house production capability to produce bio-fuel feedstocks.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global bio-fuels market is the rise in demand for biogas across end-user industries for generation of electricity and heat which is used as transportation fuel. Also, the rise in demand for biogas is due to the increase in government initiatives regarding the use of sustainable fuels in the production process

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the difficulty in estimating the procurement budgets. Typically, bio-fuels are manufactured using raw materials such as soybean, cornstarch, and sugar beets. However, prices of these raw materials are highly volatile due to fluctuating demand and supply of these materials.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Category Definition

Research Methodology

PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Neste

Cosan

Renewable Energy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5wg7f/global_biofuels?w=5





