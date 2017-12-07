Global Bio-fuels Procurement Market Report 2017 Featuring Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Nestle, Cosan & Renewable Energy

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Bio-fuels - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Bio-fuels Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global bio-fuels market is to engage with suppliers that have in-house capabilities to produce bio-fuels feedstocks or have tie-ups with farmers. Buyers must prefer to engage with suppliers that have the in-house production capability to produce bio-fuel feedstocks.
According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global bio-fuels market is the rise in demand for biogas across end-user industries for generation of electricity and heat which is used as transportation fuel. Also, the rise in demand for biogas is due to the increase in government initiatives regarding the use of sustainable fuels in the production process
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the difficulty in estimating the procurement budgets. Typically, bio-fuels are manufactured using raw materials such as soybean, cornstarch, and sugar beets. However, prices of these raw materials are highly volatile due to fluctuating demand and supply of these materials.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill
- Neste
- Cosan
- Renewable Energy
