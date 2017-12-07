Global Surfactants Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Surfactants - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Surfactants Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
One-third of the current market is dominated by bio-based surfactants, which are developed using sugar and natural oils such as palm and coconut. Additionally, surfactant manufacturers are looking to enhance their production capacities by developing bio-based refineries through strategic collaborations and JVs with cross-border partners. Improved environmental awareness is influencing factors such as purchasing decisions and stringent regulation and restrictions in the development of new molecule formulations for surfactants are contributing to the increasing demand for bio-based surfactants.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global surfactants market is to partner with suppliers that provide high-performance and efficient surfactants tailored to specific end-user applications. Buyers prefer to partner with suppliers that have the high scientific expertise and technical know-how in developing low-cost molecular structures.
According to the report, the surfactants industry has been experiencing an increasing transition from synthetic alcohols to oleo-alcohols. Also, around one-third of the current market is currently dominated by bio-based surfactants, which are developed using sugar and natural oils such as palm and coconut.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the delays in procurement of surfactants due to issues in logistics, transportation, and customs. Moreover, import and customs issues across international ports may delay the shipments of surfactants.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Akzo Nobel
- Evonik Industries
- Clariant AG
- BASF
