Global Surfactants Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017

Global Surfactants Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

One-third of the current market is dominated by bio-based surfactants, which are developed using sugar and natural oils such as palm and coconut. Additionally, surfactant manufacturers are looking to enhance their production capacities by developing bio-based refineries through strategic collaborations and JVs with cross-border partners. Improved environmental awareness is influencing factors such as purchasing decisions and stringent regulation and restrictions in the development of new molecule formulations for surfactants are contributing to the increasing demand for bio-based surfactants.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global surfactants market is to partner with suppliers that provide high-performance and efficient surfactants tailored to specific end-user applications. Buyers prefer to partner with suppliers that have the high scientific expertise and technical know-how in developing low-cost molecular structures.

According to the report, the surfactants industry has been experiencing an increasing transition from synthetic alcohols to oleo-alcohols. Also, around one-third of the current market is currently dominated by bio-based surfactants, which are developed using sugar and natural oils such as palm and coconut.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the delays in procurement of surfactants due to issues in logistics, transportation, and customs. Moreover, import and customs issues across international ports may delay the shipments of surfactants.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

The Dow Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel

Evonik Industries

Clariant AG

BASF



