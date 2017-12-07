Global Ammonia Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are CF Industries, PotashCorp, Yara, TogliattiAzot & Agrium

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ammonia - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Ammonia Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The use of ammonia as a refrigerant in the refrigeration and AC industries is one of the factors driving the growth of the global ammonia market. This can be attributed to its favorable heat transfer properties and lower cost of ammonia-based refrigeration solutions compared with alternatives such as dry ice.

Also, the trend of replacing CFCs with non-CFC refrigerants due to environmental concerns regarding their effect on the ozone layer is resulting in increasing adoption of ammonia by the refrigeration and AC industries.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global ammonia market is to is to build in-house ammonia dilution facilities. Transportation costs are a significant cost component for suppliers, and they represent close to 15% of the total price of ammonia.

According to the report, the increasing use of ammonia as a refrigerant in the refrigeration and AC industries is one of the factors driving the growth of the global ammonia market. This can be attributed to its favorable heat transfer properties and lower cost of ammonia-based refrigeration solutions compared with alternatives such as dry ice.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the high transportation costs. Suppliers' spend on transportation is close to 15% of the total cost of the product. This includes initial investment in setting up shipping terminals, acquiring storage spaces, and laying pipelines, as production hubs of ammonia are consolidated in a few locations.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

CF Industries

PotashCorp

Yara

TogliattiAzot

Agrium



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r6spvl/global_ammonia?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716