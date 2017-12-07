SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the telecom and networkingcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the telecom and networking sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Enterprise Routers Procurement Research Report', 'Wireless Telecom Services Procurement Research Report', and 'VoIP Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Enterprise Routers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global enterprise routers market can be attributed to the rise in security concerns to tackle cyber attack. Also, many businesses across geographies have adopted cloud platforms for data storage, this, in turn, is increasing the demand for routers that are compatible with cloud technology. Several industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, IT, and retail use enterprise routers as a part of their enterprise network.

Enterprise Routers Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in finding skilled and dedicated maintenance personnel.

The difficulty in identifying features that are required for current and future organizational needs.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the enterprise routers market should adopt the practice of evaluating the requirements and cost before selecting vendors for network solutions. They should also identify the technological features that their organizations require, as this will help them in decreasing the complexity of network management. Moreover, they should collaborate with suppliers in planning and category management.

Global Wireless Telecom Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the wireless telecom services market can be attributed to the rise in the number of internet-compatible devices along with the increase in mobile data subscribers. The growth of this market is also driven by the need to develop good quality network infrastructure. Sice the usage patterns of the end-users are changing rapidly, the wireless telecom companies across the globe are looking to expand their capabilities via alliances and partnerships.

Wireless Telecom Services Procurement Challenges:

The lack of knowledge and understanding of the underlying technology and features.

The high cost of the hardware devices.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the wireless telecom services market should identify and engage with suppliers that adopt the subscription pricing model. Subscription-based pricing model helps in reducing the expenditure of the buyers on hardware devices and also enables the procurement of bonus minutes on voice and data services. Also, before finalizing the contract, the buyers should collect information and consult existing customers regarding call drop rates.

Global VoIP Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the VoIP services market can be attributed to the high demand and increase in the adoption of cloud technology by various industrial segments. By using cloud-based platforms for data storage, the buyers can eliminate the need for dedicated servers for VoIP networks. Most of the organizations automate their calls and connections while some record the calls on the cloud platforms.

VoIP Services Procurement Challenges:

The issues arising due to the delays in transmission or disruption in calls.

Challenges related to the reliability of services.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the VoIP services market should identify and engage with VoIP service providers that offer high-quality network services. Moreover, the buyers prefer to obtain internet connections from multiple vendors and install backups such as generators to deal with power outages.

