The "Global Service Fulfillment - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Service Fulfillment Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The demand for efficient CSPs has increased with a significant amount of vital information being shared through service providers' network platform. This has resulted in greater demand for reliable service providers to ensure information exchange occurs with limited data loss and minimal congestion. Also, the demand for service fulfillment has been increasing across CSPs to ensure the overall efficiency of the networks with minimal congestion and data loss. Service fulfillment solutions also negate data theft across CSPs' platforms due to advanced encryption methodologies.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to ensure that service providers offer seamless migration from legacy systems to new service fulfillment solutions to optimize business and agility of their operations.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global service fulfillment market is the robustness of communication networks and overall reliability and security across the telecom industry have been a major point of focus for the telecommunications industry.
Further, the report states that major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the lack of centralized view for service fulfillment request across organizations. Buyers have different service fulfillment request across domains to which resources are dynamically allocated.
Global Molasses Production Hubs
- IBM
- Huawei Technology
- Hewlett Packard
- AMDOCS
- Oracle
