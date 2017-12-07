Regulatory News:

There was a presentation error in the adjusted EBITA table in Appendix 5 (on page 13) to Elior Group's press release dated December 6, 2017, which was issued at 7:00 a.m. (CET) to announce its annual consolidated results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 (FY 2016-2017). The figures presented in this table for FY 2016-2017 corresponded to reported EBITA rather than adjusted EBITA.

Consequently, in the "12 months 2016-2017" column:

Contract catering services segment:

International: 114 instead of 106

Total: 243 instead of 235

Corporate: (12) instead of (13)

Group total: 342 instead of 333

The relevant corrections have also been made to the year-on-year changes columns (both percentages and absolute values), as shown in the table below.

The other figures in the original table were correct and remain unchanged. The corrected figures are presented in the table below and the full corrected press release is available on the Company's website (www.eliorgroup.com), in the "Investor relations" section.

Appendix 5: Adjusted EBITA by Business Line and Geographic Region 12 months 2016-2017 12 months 2015-2016 Y-on-y

change (€m) Y-on-y

change (%) (in millions) France 129 151 (22) -14.4% International 114 102 11 10.9% Contract catering services 243 253 (11) -4.2% France 36 46 (10) -21.8% International 75 61 13 21.6% Concession catering 110 107 3 3.0% Corporate (12) (13) 1 nm GROUP TOTAL 342 348 (7) -1.9%

The English-language version of this document is a free translation from the original, which was prepared in French. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original language version of the document in French takes precedence over this translation.

