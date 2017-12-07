SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the facility management category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Solid Waste Management Procurement Research Report', 'Air Quality Monitoring Procurement Research Report', and 'Pest Control Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Solid Waste Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the solid waste management market can be attributed to the rise in awareness and concern toward environment and health issues associated with solid waste management. This has driven buyers across various regions to adopt solid waste management techniques. The commonly used solid waste management techniques include composting, incineration, and sanitary landfills, to reduce harmful effects.

Solid Waste Management Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in estimating the budget.

The issues related to the creation of landfills.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the solid waste management market should identify and collaborate with suppliers that provide customized solid waste management solutions based on their industry-specific needs. Suppliers must be able to provide different solid waste management solutions, such as mass burn incineration or in-vessel composting depending on the type of solid waste generated across production sites.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the air quality monitoring (AQM) market can be attributed to the rise in the high regulatory stringency concerning emission levels. Also, the rising spend on building sustainable cities and the increasing adoption of stringent environmental regulations across geographies act as major contributors to the growth of this market. Moreover, there is a dependency of government agencies on AQM equipment for determining the level of air pollution that is being generated as a major by-product of production facilities.

Air Quality Monitoring Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in assessing the residual value of the equipment before leasing.

The time and cost associated with setting up AQM stations and devices.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the air quality monitoring market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer e-procurement solutions, which provides features such as easy access to AQM equipment, quick order to cash cycle, consolidated purchasing orders, and efficient spend mapping. Also, the buyers should consult industry experts who would help them conduct a thorough check of the air quality monitoring equipment before leasing.

Global Pest Control Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the pest control services market can be attributed the rise in awareness among the global population about the diseases caused by pests. The end-users of pest control services include various industrial segments like food and beverage, hospitality, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing. Also, the increase in government spending toward pest control to ensure cleanliness acts as a major growth driver for this market space.

Pest Control Services Procurement Challenges:

The lack of awareness about regulations related to pest control service.

The difficulty in complying with all the regulations in terms of use of pesticides and chemicals.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the pest control services market should identify and engage with suppliers that comply with all the regulations, as this will help them avoid penalties and legal issues. Also, engaging with service providers that have certified professionals for pest control would benefit the buyer as they possess the knowledge of regulations pertaining to the use of pesticides.

