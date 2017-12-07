Global Starch Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Cargill, ADM, Sdzucker Group, Avebe & Emsland Group

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Starch Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The use of potato starch as superabsorbers is an emerging trend in the starch market. Buyers are partnering with suppliers that are developing 100% biodegradable absorbent pads with potato starch that are used for applications such as meat packaging and diapers. The superabsorbent polymer is made from potato starch, which is renewable. The main goal for suppliers is to develop environment-friendly hygienic products that are compostable and oil-free unlike petroleum-based products.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that have dedicated production capacity for non-GMO starch or starch products. With the growing demand for non-GMO products in the food and beverage, the buyers must engage with suppliers that have dedicated production capacity for non-GMO starch products.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global starch market is the increased use of starch in food processing industry. The food processing industry is a major end-user segment in the global starch market.

Further, the report states that major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the fluctuations in raw material prices. The major raw materials used to derive starch include maize, potato, wheat, tapioca, and rice. Buyers face issues in estimating the procurement budgets related to the volatility of raw material prices.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

Cargill

ADM

Sdzucker Group

Avebe

Emsland Group



