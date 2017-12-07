Global Starch Procurement Market Report 2017 - Top Suppliers are Cargill, ADM, Sdzucker Group, Avebe & Emsland Group

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Starch - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Starch Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The use of potato starch as superabsorbers is an emerging trend in the starch market. Buyers are partnering with suppliers that are developing 100% biodegradable absorbent pads with potato starch that are used for applications such as meat packaging and diapers. The superabsorbent polymer is made from potato starch, which is renewable. The main goal for suppliers is to develop environment-friendly hygienic products that are compostable and oil-free unlike petroleum-based products.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that have dedicated production capacity for non-GMO starch or starch products. With the growing demand for non-GMO products in the food and beverage, the buyers must engage with suppliers that have dedicated production capacity for non-GMO starch products.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global starch market is the increased use of starch in food processing industry. The food processing industry is a major end-user segment in the global starch market.
Further, the report states that major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the fluctuations in raw material prices. The major raw materials used to derive starch include maize, potato, wheat, tapioca, and rice. Buyers face issues in estimating the procurement budgets related to the volatility of raw material prices.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- Cargill
- ADM
- Sdzucker Group
- Avebe
- Emsland Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gsc7tz/global_starch
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716