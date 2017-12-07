EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Teams Up with TheBlaze, Sponsoring the "7-Minute Rehydrate," a Daily Recap of The Morning Blaze with Doc Thompson

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / EarthWater, an exclusive partner of Amazon.com, has teamed up with The Morning Blaze with Doc Thompson as title sponsor of "7-Minute Rehydrate," a daily, timed recap of the popular morning radio show produced and distributed by TheBlaze. EarthWater and Doc Thompson have had a strong relationship throughout 2017, as Thompson and his crew have become avid consumers of EarthWater products and with TheBlaze headquarters becoming one of the first Dallas-based offices to feature EarthWater's Black Watercooler.

The Morning Blaze with Doc Thompson, which airs weekdays from 6:00 am to 9:00 am EST on TheBlaze Radio Network and TheBlaze TV, is "A mix of topical stories and politics tackled with humor, fun, and entertainment." The "7-Minute Rehydrate" is a timed recap of each episode's content, and the audience is encouraged to engage via Twitter, Periscope, and Facebook.

Viewers can learn more about The Morning Blaze with Doc Thompson at http://www.theblaze.com/doc and can see a recent 7-Minute Rehydrate segment here: https://twitter.com/DocThompsonShow/status/938051501510991873

Viewers of The Morning Blaze with Doc Thompson show are also offered a special discount which can be redeemed when shopping on Amazon/FulHum.

About reigniting their sponsorship of The Morning Blaze with Doc Thompson, EarthWater President Cash Riley, Jr. stated, "We are big fans of Doc and are glad to be back on the air with him. We're excited about the show moving to TV. Doc has great engagement and a great following, but the best part for us is that he really believes in and enjoys our products, which makes this a genuine partnership."

Doc Thompson noted, "I am happy to partner with EarthWater. You're not only getting a healthy start to your day, you're getting an informed morning as well. EarthWater has impacted The Morning Blaze crew and we want to share our healthy lifestyle and information. The 7 Minute Rehydrate is another avenue to add to our partnership with EarthWater."

EarthWater is the Addison, TX-based producer of Black, high Alkaline Mineral Waters (FulHum), which contain a proprietary blend of Fulvic / Humic minerals with Trace Minerals and powerful antioxidants. The company is dedicated to helping others live healthy, active lifestyles by offering them a product that increases energy, hydrates better than plain water, detoxifies the body, and adds a healthy dose of 70+ trace minerals into the body, which are often missing from our diets.

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited (www.EarthWater.com) is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com.

