Sims Recycling Solutions Promotes Transparency in Gold Supply and Production

The e-waste recycling site in Eindhoven, NL signs the Dutch Gold Covenant

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) signed the Dutch Gold Sector International Responsible Business Conduct (IRBC) agreement along with electronics and jewellery manufacturers, gold recycling firms, civil society organizations and the Dutch government. The aim of the agreement is to ensure greater respect for human rights, the environment, and biodiversity from the mining to the recycling of gold materials.

Currently, it is difficult to ascertain the origin of gold and where the gold eventually ends up. Transparency among all who handle gold products and by products as well as their customers, can help improve both environmental and working conditions worldwide.

"As the first such agreement of this kind we look forward to watching businesses place more focus on ensuring responsible sources for their gold," stated Steve Skurnac, president of SRS. "We are proud to be a part of this effort and hope it marks the beginning of a global movement."

"Know, Show and Improve" are the three pillars of the agreement, whose purpose is to have a deeper understanding of the origin of gold and if and how businesses may be involved. From this information improvement plans will be developed as a code of conduct to aid and ensure gold transparency for businesses. More information can be found on the IRBC website http://www.internationalrbc.org/gold.

Sims Recycling Solutions focuses on recycling or reusing electronics to ensure recovery of commodities throughout the world. As part of this agreement SRS, together with other signing partners, are developing a collection system for mobile phones in Africa to ensure proper recycling and gold recovery in the region.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (www.SimsRecycling.com) is a global leader in electronics reuse and recycling. We have over 20 years' experience in comprehensive IT asset disposition and mobile device refurbishment and recycling services either directly or through acquired businesses. Sims provides disposition services for all types of retired electronic equipment to local, national and global customers in every business sector including data centers, healthcare, financial service and technical organizations.

As a part of Sims Metal Management Limited, the world's leading publicly listed metal and electronics recycler, Sims Recycling Solutions has the global reach, expertise, and infrastructure necessary to ensure to our customers that all electronic devices are processed in a secure and environmentally responsible manner.

Sims international footprint of operations enables us to offer a global scope of services on a myriad of local fronts.