Best-in-Biz Awards Cites SAVO For Best Enterprise Product

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO Group, the leading provider of enterprise-grade sales enablement solutions, has been named a silver winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year, Best-in-Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

SAVO secured the highest distinction awarded to any sales enablement platform and was one of only two sales enablement winners in the broad enterprise category.

Best-in-Biz Awards' entrants range from innovative start-ups to large, global brands. Best-in-Biz Awards 2017 honors were presented in 65 categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Support Department, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Best New Product, App, Event and Website of the Year.

"We continue to make significant investments to provide an enterprise grade solution including global language, high security standards, system support for 1+ million sellers and more," said Jeremy Schultz, EVP, Strategy, SAVO Group. "It's gratifying to see Best-in-Biz recognize SAVO in this area while other sales enablement winners were recognized in the SMB category - a completely different level of support, security and functionality."

"SAVO has been investing in product enhancements and we're seeing the market respond with both recognition and business," said Jason Liu, CEO, SAVO Group.

Most recently, SAVO has made significant product upgrades including:

A comprehensive technology upgrade signifying a move to Amazon web services.

The launch of a new reporting and analytics platform as part of its Sales Content Pro and Smarter Content line of products.

The release of next generation capabilities in its core Sales Content Pro / Smarter Content products including a more modern, streamlined interface.

The launch of Dynamic Data to enable easy integration of real-time data into custom sales assets.

The launch of a new, context-rich web application for its SAVO|KnowledgeTree product.

New releases across its integration with Saleforce, enabling prescriptive content delivery to be more easily accessible across the full range of its sales content curation capabilities.

Winners of Best-in-Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels composed of prominent editors and reporters from well-respected media outlets. Best-in-Biz Awards' uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, allowing it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners. The 2017 judging panel included: Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Atlanta Tribune, Business News Daily, Consumer Affairs, Entrepreneur, eWeek, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, Laptop, MediaPost, Pittsburgh Business Times, Security Products Magazine, Wired, WLRN and Yahoo Tech.

"Reviewing this year's entries in Best-in-Biz Awards was like going to an NBA All-Star game - you end up shaking your head in admiration, smiling and saying, 'Oh man, that's gooood,'" said Dale Dauten, King Features Syndicate, returning to judge the awards for the sixth year. "And then the next one is even better. It's a top-that competition." For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best-in-Biz Awards 2017, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2017-winners.

The Best-in-Biz Awards is just one more award SAVO is adding to their prestigious trophy case. Earlier this year, they were also recognized as a Sales Tech Award winner, Smart Selling Top Sales Tool, 2X StevieAward Winner, Software & Technology Awards 2017 for Best Global Sales Enablement Platform and Ventana Research 2017 Digital Innovation Finalist.

About SAVO

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category in 1999 and currently leading the consolidation of the space with its latest acquisition of KnowledgeTree. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today at www.savogroup.com.

About Best-in-Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best-in-Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best-in-Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

