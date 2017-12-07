Professor Victor Valderrabano, MD, PhD, completes first global case

Exactech, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXAC), a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products for extremities, hip, and knee, announced today the successful first surgery using its newVantage Total Ankle Mobile Bearing System, the newest addition to the Exactech extremities product line.

Orthopaedic surgeon and Vantage Ankle design team member Professor Victor Valderrabano, MD, PhD, chairman of the Swiss Ortho Center Basel, recently performed the first case in the world with the mobile, three-component implant in Switzerland. "It was a momentous occasion to have performed the first Vantage Ankle mobile bearing surgery, and we were pleased with the implants' streamlined technique, practical instrumentation and thoughtfully designed implants," Valderrabano said.

In addition to performing the ankle replacement, Valderrabano had to correct an ankle deformity through fibular lengthening and calcaneal osteotomies. "This case had an added layer of complexity since the patient was in valgus, but after the deformity correction, we were able to move forward with the replacement," Valderrabano said.

Exactech Vice President of Extremities Marketing Darin Johnson said, "This year has been an incredible one of exciting milestones and increasing momentum for our total ankle initiative. This first mobile bearing total ankle surgery is the latest success and represents an important expansion of our Vantage Ankle brand. Dr. Valderrabano's successful surgery also represents the first time our total ankle products have helped a patient outside the U.S., which is impactful on multiple fronts to our mission. We appreciate Dr. Valderrabano and his meaningful contributions to the team and this implant, in particular."

The ankle system represents years of collaboration among Exactech, Valderrabano and a design team at the orthopaedic department of Duke University in Durham, N.C. Mark Easley, MD; James Nunley, MD; and James DeOrio, MD, have already implanted a large number of the fixed bearing version of the Vantage Ankle.

The Vantage Ankle Mobile-Bearing System received CE approval in Europe, and full European market availability is slated for 2018. The Vantage Ankle Mobile Bearing System is not available for sale in the U.S.

