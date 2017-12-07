SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the financial servicescategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the financial services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Banking Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Actuarial Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Banking Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the banking services market can be attributed to rise in demand for web-based banking services such as mobile and internet banking. The banking services sector has been seeing a significant transformation in the needs related to the type of service that is demanded by clients. Moreover, the adoption of better monetary policies which offer low interest on loans has increased the demand for business loans, which in turn fuels the growth of the banking services market. Also, there is a high demand for corporate banking services from the emerging economies.

Banking Services Procurement Challenges:

The issues related to data security and maintenance.

Fluctuations in macroeconomic scenarios.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the banking services market should identify and engage with service providers who have elevated the level of technological adoption. The use of digital authentication through fingerprint and layered structure helps to enhance the security of transactions and data. Moreover, adoption of latest technological innovations such as digital payment allows clients to avail the banking services conveniently.

Global Actuarial Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the actuarial services market can be attributed to the emergence of microinsurance in developing countries. The insurance firms offering these services characterize their products by low premiums which makes them accessible to low-income groups in developing countries. Moreover, actuarial services help companies in forecasting risks and uncertainties, thereby helping them plan for future possibilities and probabilities. Mathematical and statistical modeling enable actuaries to provide estimates regarding particular events which include the lifespan of a life insurance applicant or the likelihood of a catastrophic event.

Actuarial Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in assessing the efficacy of the modeling techniques.

Challenges in validating the models based on the requirements.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the actuarial services market should conduct tests and reviews, which will help them understand how the model works. They should also include a high penalty clause for any miscalculations that arise from using the financial model. Moreover, the model validation techniques should consist of detailed recalculations to validate the math and ensure appropriateness of the model for the specific requirement. They should also ensure that the model is consistent with the prevailing industry practices.

