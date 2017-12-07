RELM Wireless Corporation: RELM Wireless Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 per Share

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / RELM Wireless Corporation (NYSE American: RWC) today announced that on December 6, 2017, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on January 16, 2018 to shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on January 2, 2018.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue our capital return program with the declaration of a dividend for the seventh consecutive quarter. The capital return program also includes stock repurchases. We believe the Company has ample working capital to sustain the program while funding our development and growth objectives."

About RELM Wireless Corporation

As an American Manufacturer for almost 70 years, RELM Wireless Corporation has produced high-specification two-way communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies, as well as radios for use in a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. Advances include a broad new line of leading digital two-way radios compliant with APCO Project 25 specifications. RELM's products are manufactured and distributed worldwide under BK Radio and RELM brand names. The Company maintains its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida and can be contacted through its website at www.relm.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "RWC."

