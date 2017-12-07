ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Barry Perry, President and CEO of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS) announced the appointment of David Hutchens as Executive Vice President, Western Utility Operations, Fortis, effective January 1, 2018.

In this expanded role, David will continue as President and CEO of UNS Energy Corporation in Arizona while additionally providing oversight to FortisBC and FortisAlberta operations. These utility operations are currently lead by Roger Dall'Antonia, newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of FortisBC, and Karl Bomhof, President and Chief Executive Officer of FortisAlberta, who was appointed earlier this year.

"David's career in the energy sector spans more than 20 years having held a variety of positions at our electric and gas utilities in Arizona prior to becoming President and CEO in 2014," said Mr. Perry. "His depth of experience will help guide Western Canadian operations and we congratulate David on this expanded role."

Mr. Perry also announced that Nora Duke assumes duties for matters related to sustainability and is immediately appointed Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Human Resource Officer. Ms. Duke was appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Human Resource Officer in 2015.

"Fortis is committed to its environment, social and governance responsibilities. I am pleased to have Nora focus on enterprise-wide sustainability and stewardship priorities," said Mr. Perry.

Biographies

David G. Hutchens

Mr. Hutchens has been with UNS Energy for 22 years. He advanced through various management positions overseeing wholesale energy trading and marketing, and energy efficiency and resource planning. Mr. Hutchens assumed the position of President and CEO, UNS Energy in May 2014. He earned a Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arizona and is a former nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Hutchens joined the Board of Directors of UNS Energy in December 2013, the FortisBC Board of Directors in January 2015, and the FortisAlberta Board of Directors in July 2016. He is a member of the Edison Electric Institute's Board of Directors, the Western Energy Institute Board of Directors and a number of other charity and civic organizations.

Nora M. Duke

Ms. Duke's career with the Fortis Group spans 30 years. She was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Properties; Vice President of Hospitality Services of Fortis Properties; and Vice President of Customer and Corporate Services of Newfoundland Power. She earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and a Master of Business Administration from Memorial University of Newfoundland. Ms. Duke serves on the Board of CH Energy and FortisAlberta, both Fortis utilities. She has served on the Board of Newfoundland Power, a Fortis utility. Ms. Duke serves on the Boards of Slate Office REIT and Memorial University of Newfoundland's Genesis Group.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately C$47 billion as of September 30, 2017. The Corporation's more than 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

Ms. Karen McCarthy

Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com



Investor Enquiries:

Ms. Stephanie Amaimo

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortis Inc.

709.737.2900

investorrelations@fortisinc.com



