Kewaunee Scientific Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. was presented with 'EmergingLeader - Excellence in Customer Management' Award by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry)

STATESVILLE, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) reported that the Kewaunee International Team was honored by CII BE STAR RECOGNITIONS as"Emerging Leader - Excellence in Customer Management, Services: Sector - Equipment" in a function held at 25th National Quality SummitNovember 25, 2017 in India.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616875/Kewaunee_Scientific_Corporation_CII.jpg

Mr. Srinivas (Director - Sales & Marketing - India & Middle East) & Mr. Ravi Tibrewal (Director - Finance - International Operations) and Mr. Sasi Kumar B, (Relationship Catalyst - Kewaunee Global Customer Support) are shown receiving Award from the Dignitaries.

"This recognition by CII is an important milestone for the Kewaunee International Team, further demonstrating our position as the market leader in our industry for quality and customer service. We are extremely delighted and proud to be recognized by CII for our dedication to on our most favorite focus - Customer Engagement," said Mr. B. Sathya Murthy, Vice President - International Operations, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation.

"This award bestowed on our International team confirms the dedication by our greatest resource, all of our associates worldwide, to our greatest asset, our customers," said David M. Rausch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation.

Recognition was based on the assessment made by a team of qualified judges from CII and was done based on CII-IQ Functional Excellence framework to understand the maturity level of practices and associated results of the function. The framework requirements were broadly covered in the Self-Assessment Questionnaire of the respective theme. As such, scoring was done broadly in line with the guidelines of RADAR-EFQM Excellence 2013 for Enablers and Results.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation USA is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. Products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary, is the market leader in providing laboratory infrastructure space in India and has been setting up benchmarks in innovative products and project delivery programs. While Kewaunee's Customer Facility Support Programs is well recognized in the industry, the recently launched Kewaunee Global Customer Support Program, which identifies the top 100 customers of Kewaunee in India and custom designs the support program for each customer, is aimed at enhancing and personalizing the Customer experience. Kewaunee continues to challenge its team and process for superior customer service management programs.

The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Statesville, North Carolina USA. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India, Singapore, and China. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. The Company's China headquarters and sales office are located in Shanghai, China. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

Contact: Thomas D. Hull III

(704) 871-3290

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/338700/kewlogo_vertical_color_1162x1400px_Logo.jpg