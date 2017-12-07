SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the pharma and healthcare category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the pharma and healthcare sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Pharmaceutical Excipients Procurement Research Report', and 'Medical Transcription Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global pharmaceutical excipients market can be attributed to the increase in aging population base and high occurrences of chronic diseases. Also, the high demand from end-user segments including clinical research organizations and the finished medicine manufacturers is expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market over the forecast period. Adoption of nanotechnology and improved chromatography techniques helps in enhancing the capabilities of excipients produced. Moreover, the rise in the use of excipients for identifying counterfeit medicines has also contributed to the global demand.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Procurement Challenges:

The high switching costs.

The challenges in assess suppliers' control over the quality of concomitant components in excipients.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global pharmaceutical excipients market should engage with suppliers after assessing their control over physical characteristics, quality, and quantity of these concomitant components, as this helps them in ensuring the consistency of excipient characteristics used in the formulation process of medicines. They should also adopt the practice of analyzing the sustainability of suppliers during the selection process to ensure continuity of supply.

Global Medical Transcription Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global medical transcription services market can be attributed to the rise in demand and adoption of cloud-based medical transcription services. Also, the use of advanced software technology will help healthcare organizations enhance their operational efficiency and maintain medical information in an organized format. The use of cloud platforms offers various benefits to the buyers which include a reduction in the infrastructural costs, and scalability as cloud storage does not have a fixed data storage size.

Medical Transcription Services Procurement Challenges:

The lack of transparency regarding the end transcriber for a report.

The issues related to data security.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the medical transcription services market should adopt the practice of including a clause in the SLA regarding sub-contracting terms. The buyers prefer collaborating with service providers that engage with third-party IT providers that can help improve the data security for healthcare providers while procuring medical transcription services. Moreover, IT service providers such as Siemens and Intel provide advanced encryption standards for healthcare applications. Hence the buyers need to look for service providers that have collaborated with these IT service providers.

