DCIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Diana Containerships Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Diana Containerships Inc. ("Diana Containerships") (NASDAQ: DCIX) securities between January 26, 2017 and October 3, 2017 .

According to the complaint, the defendants engaged in a series of manipulative share issuance/sales transactions with Kalani Investments Limited and related entities in order to provide Diana Containerships with financing that benefited CEO and Chairman Symeon P. Palios, his related companies and family members, and otherwise funnel money to Company insiders.

If you suffered a loss in Diana Containerships, you have until December 22, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

