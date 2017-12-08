TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Credit Suisse has confirmed the redemption of the following securities. They will be delisted at market close today.
Le Credit Suisse a confirme le rachat des titres suivants. Ils seront radies a la cloture du marche aujourd'hui.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note/Obligation: Credit Suisse AG Callable Notes Series C Tranche 6i ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: CIS.DB.A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 22546ZAU1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA22546ZAU18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date: Le 7 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note/Obligation: Credit Suisse AG Callable Notes Series C Tranche 6ii ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: CIS.DB.B ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 22546ZAV9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA22546ZAV90 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date: Le 7 decembre/December 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
