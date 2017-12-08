GreenPower Motor Company: LD Micro Conference Cancelled Due to Escalating Southern California Wildfires

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2017 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSX-V: GPV) (OTCQX: GPVRF) ("GreenPower") announced that the LD Micro Conference has been canceled due to the current wildfires in and around the Southern California region.

The 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event was scheduled to be held on December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, but was canceled on Wednesday to ensure the health and safe evacuation of presenters and conference attendees. GreenPower Executive Chairman Fraser Atkinson and President Brendan Riley were scheduled to present at the conference.

"While we were looking forward to sharing some of our recent operational highlights as well as having the opportunity to meet with interested investors, we agree with the event organizer's decision to cancel the conference," said Atkinson. "With the current environmental conditions, safety is paramount, and the first priority should be to guarantee the well-being of those affected and to ensure a safe evacuation. We'd like to express our sympathies to those still dealing with the wildfires all over Southern California."

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. GreenPower offers a range of electric powered buses deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor or high floor body. GreenPower's bus is based on a flexible clean sheet design and utilizes a custom battery management system and a proprietary Flex Power system for the drive motors. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components such as Siemens for the two drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

