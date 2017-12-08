Systech International announces record third quarter performance

Robert DeJean to retire as CEO

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Systech International, a global technology leader in serialization, track and trace and brand protection, today announced the company recorded its highest revenue in any third quarter and is positioned to close outits most profitable year in its 32-year history. This has been driven by the continued adoption of its comprehensive suite of software solutions. Its UniTrace' traceability software continues to expand in market share, its serialization solution is the de-facto standard for the pharma industry, and its UniSecure' solution is gaining traction as the next evolution of true brand authentication.

Given this positive trajectory, founder Robert DeJean has announced he will retire from the day-to-day responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer to fully focus on his more strategic role as advisor and member of the board of directors. The company has enlisted an executive search firm to recruit a new CEO to continue working toward the vision to radically change the way companies build, protect, and grow their brands.

Michael Dubilier, Chairman of Systech's Board of Directors stated, "We are grateful for all Bob has done in the last 32 years to bring Systech to this critical juncture."

"With the strong leadership team in place, now is the perfect time to transition to a new CEO. I'm looking forward to working strategically with the executive team as we enter into this next exciting phase of the company," stated Mr. DeJean. "Our software platform, Uniquity, has successfully supported the serialization needs of the pharmaceutical industry for decades and we are deploying this platform to reach beyond just serialization into true brand protection and brand activation."

During our CEO search process, Kevin McKay, a longtime supporter, advisor, and consultant of Systech will be providing support to the board on certain aspects of the transition. Kevin's extensive executive experience with software solutions and services in the healthcare industry will be invaluable.

About Systech International: Systech pioneered serialization and is defining the future of authentication. For more than 30 years, Systech has led best practices for global brands across pharmaceutical, life sciences, and consumer packaged goods industries. Systech's presence includes offices in North America, Europe, India, and a partner network in South America, the Middle East, China, and Japan.

Contact:

Systech International

Sarah Paris-Mascicki

+1 7327639460

Sarah.paris@systechone.com