CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/17 -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB)(NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold its annual investor conference with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX: ENF), Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) and Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) on Tuesday, December 12th in New York and Wednesday, December 13th in Toronto. Enbridge executives will discuss the Company's strategic plan and financial outlook.

The conference in New York on December 12th will be webcast live at Enbridge.com. The webcast format will be listen-only.

Details of the webcast event are as follows:

When: Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT) to 12:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. MT) Webcast: Sign-in

In addition, immediately following the formal presentations in New York, there will be a break-out session for additional Q&A with EEP and SEP executives, and following the formal presentations in Toronto, there will be a break-out session for additional Q&A with ENF executives. These break-out sessions will not be webcast.

Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge's website in 'Events and Presentations' at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 12th; participants are encouraged to download the materials prior to the event as hard copies will not be provided.

A webcast replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to Enbridge's website in 'Events and Presentations' approximately 24 hours after the event.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.6 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. Enbridge also has a growing involvement in electricity infrastructure with interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past eight years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

About Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, indirectly holds high quality, low-risk energy infrastructure assets. Enbridge Income Fund's assets consist of a portfolio of Canadian liquids transportation and storage businesses, including the Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, the Canadian segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, Class A units entitling the holder to receive defined cash flows from the US segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, a 50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline, which transports natural gas from Canada to the U.S., and interests in more than 1,400 MW of renewable and alternative power generation assets. Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded corporation on the Toronto stock exchange under the symbol ENF; information about the company is available on its website at www.enbridgeincomefund.com.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the largest pipeline transporter of growing oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation. The system's deliveries to refining centers and connected carriers in the United States account for approximately 23 percent of total U.S. oil imports. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. is traded on the New York stock exchange under the symbol EEP; information about the company is available on its website at www.enbridgepartners.com.

About Spectra Energy Partners, LP

Spectra Energy Partners, LP is one of the largest pipeline master limited partnerships in the United States and connects growing supply areas to high-demand markets for natural gas and crude oil. These assets include more than 15,000 miles of transmission pipelines, approximately 170 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, and approximately 5.6 million barrels of crude oil storage. Spectra Energy Partners, LP is traded on the New York stock exchange under the symbol SEP; information about the company is available on its website at www.spectraenergypartners.com.

