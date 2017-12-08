@-Health Unveils the Future of E-health at CES 2018

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, December 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stand 50023 - Espace Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur

@-Health, a company specializing in e-cardiology, will be participating for the first time at the CES (Consumer Electric Show), the unmissable event of the world's high-tech, to be held from January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas. With the support of French Tech Aix-Marseille, the Aix-based company will present CardioNexion, the first connected medical device for the ultra-early detection and analysis, in real time and continuously, of all cardiovascular pathologies.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617024/Health_Logo.jpg )

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide according to WHO. In the face of this global public health challenge, @ -Health is setting its sights on being a leading player. By participating in CES 2018, the company intends to demonstrate the relevance of CardioNexion to US investors and find potential partners.

Recall that CardioNexion is a connected medical device that continuously monitors real-time cardiac activity by specialists in cardiology.

It can detect and prevent with certainty any pathology whose first sign is a change in heart rate: stroke, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, sudden infant death, influenza... well before the first symptoms appear.

CardioNexion is also a new tool for practitioners. Indeed, it allows the attending physician to prescribe appropriate treatment and control its effectiveness in real time: a world first!

Specifically, for the patient, the device is in the form of a T-shirt or bra with smart sensors that monitor in real time 24/24 - 365 / day / year many essential data for its health.

This totally ambulatory, non-invasive and autonomous device allows to have the same medical supervision as in an intensive care unit. Via the patient's smartphone, anonymized data, collected 24 hours a day, are sent to secure servers, where they will be analyzed using a proprietary algorithm. They are then transported to a surveillance platform where a team of cardiologists and intensive care unit nurses are ready to respond. If a problem is detected, the patient's doctor is notified. In the most serious cases, "911" is directly called.

FOR MORE INFORMATION