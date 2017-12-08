Inspur's Peter Sun Values the Human-Centered Smart Transportation at 2017 Fortune Global Forum

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 7, 2017, at the special session "The Future of Mobility" of 2017 Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou, China, Chairman and CEO of Inspur Group Peter Sun said that mobility's three elements, namely humans, vehicles and roads, are being reshaped completely, forming the mobility ecology with multi-dimensional synergy. And with powerful computing capacity and mass high-value data as the core power, the real human-centered smart transportation will be achieved eventually.

As new technologies, including AI and big data, are making breakthroughs and evolving exponentially, the business system is being reshaped and new business models emerge. When it comes to insights into the mobility, Peter Sun said that driven by new technologies and new scenarios, the three elements of mobility, namely humans, vehicles and roads, are being reshaped, and the mobility ecology with multi-dimensional synergy is being formed.

Peter Sun pointed out that when building and running the mobility ecology with multi-dimensional synergy, the interaction of humans, vehicles and roads drives the explosive growth of multi-dimensional high-value mass data, which are being collected, applied and iterated. The powerful computing capacity and mass high-value data are the core of the mobility ecology with multi-dimensional synergy. The exponentially growing computing capacity will fetch, collect and analyze relevant data, turn them to assets and then to value, unleashing the infinite value and possibilities.

Based on the accumulated prospective insights into the industry, Inspur thinks that because the transportation is an important part of a city, to achieve the smart transportation we need a smart city brain with "one platform and seven integrations". The "one platform and seven integration" is: Based on cloud services (foundation) and big data (center), build a unified platform of data collection and computing to realize one transportation system for integrated mobility, one card for integrated medical and healthcare system, one network for integrated public security, one gridded management system for a harmonious society, one stop for integrated government services, one loan for integrated smart finance and one click for integrated functions on icity365.com. The integrations will expand to fields of civil administration, education, tourism, etc., form computing centers and working systems covering social governance and achieve the importing, collection and application of elements of the city. It will support the city's sustainable development and thus push forward construction of the smart society.