Promo Video of Guangzhou's Huangpu District Debuts at Times Square

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Fortune Global Forum 2017, known as "the clearest and most direct window to the global economy", is held in Guangzhou, China from December 6 to 8, "Huangpu - Hope", a promo video for Guangzhou's Huangpu District, will be premiered at New York City's Times Square, on December 7 local time to showcase the metropolitan charms of this eco-friendly city as an international hub of innovation, according to the People's Government of Huangpu District, Guangzhou, China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617284/PR71471.jpg

The District, located in the east of Guangzhou and covering an area of 486 square kilometers, serves as a "gravitational field" for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Corridor and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The District boasts major innovation blocks of Guangdong, such as Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, Guangzhou Science City, Guangzhou International Biotech Island, Huangpu & Yunpu Area and Huangpu Port Economic Zone. It gathers a host of "IAB" projects such as China Telecom Innovation Incubation Base in South China, Ehang Intelligent Aircraft Industrial Base and GE Biotech Park, attracting nearly 700 R&D institutions, 3,400 foreign-owned enterprises and over 150 projects from Fortune Global 500 companies.

In August 2017, the Cold Spring Harbor (Guangzhou) Research Institution and Scientific and Technological Achievements Transformation Center, a world-class bioscience cooperation project, officially settled in Huangpu District. Over 600 corporate chief executives from across the world came here for business cooperation. Eleven projects involving Fortune Global 500 corporations and 67 other major projects have settled here, with a total investment of more than RMB 150 billion.

The convening of the Fortune Global Forum 2017 in Guangzhou offers Huangpu an opportunity to exert its magnetic pull to the rest of the world in terms of technology innovation.

Against the backdrop of plum blossoms, which symbolize aspiration for the best, this premiere at Times Square will show Huangpu's rich cultural history and the breath-taking vitality in innovation. As Huangpu sounds coincidentally like the word hope, it may serve as an easy reminder that the District is a cradle of hope and opportunities for sustained growth down the road.