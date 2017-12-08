"TAX REFUND COUNTER" Opens at TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN on Nov. 29, 2017, to Enhance Convenience of Foreign Tourists

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD., TOBU TOWER SKYTREE CO., LTD. and TOBU TOWN SOLAMACHI CO., LTD. are jointly promoting their "Shitamachi (traditional old town area with feudal Edo atmosphere) Wonderland" plan toward a new era as five years have passed since TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN was opened.

As part of the plan, "TAX REFUND COUNTER" was opened at TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, to allow tourists from abroad to go through procedures for receiving tax refunds or exemptions for goods they buy at many shops at TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN, thereby further enhancing the convenience of foreign visitors.

At this counter, inbound tourists can now apply for tax refunds or exemptions based on the total prices of goods they buy at multiple shops at TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN although they had previously been required to go through such procedures at each establishment where they did shopping. The counter can handle tax refund and exemption procedures for goods bought at a total of 79 shops at TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN, including those which already handle such procedures on their own.

"THE SKYTREE SHOP," TOKYO SKYTREE's official shop, will participate in the project beginning in the spring of 2018, and the number of shops participating in the project will increase on a step-by-step basis.

Officials at TOBU RAILWAY, TOBU TOWER SKYTREE and TOBU TOWN SOLAMACHI say they are determined to implement new measures to improve services for inbound tourists in addition to a tourist information office for inbound tourists officially endorsed by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), automatic currency exchangers and free Wi-Fi service, all of which are already available at TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN.

