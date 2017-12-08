CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, is featured in this month's Silicon Review magazine, detailing how he and his multibillion-dollar company are changing the payments industry with advanced security technology.

Allied Wallet has been innovating payments since 2002. Beyond offering simpler, more flexible payments internationally, they've worked very hard to create a more secure environment for facilitating payments.

"Bringing our payment gateway to life and putting together a top-notch team to build my vision was a challenge…and I am very proud of team Allied Wallet and their efforts to take the company forward today," said Dr. Khawaja.

Allied Wallet's new, state-of-the-art payment gateway incorporates an all-new Artificial Intelligence System that accommodates a massive amount of transactions per second, all while scrubbing transactions against a proprietary database.

The advanced system identifies, examines, learns, and reviews each transaction and its data in the blink of an eye. The scalable system is designed to accommodate a growing e-commerce market and protect merchants and consumers alike.

Dr. Khawaja commented, "With locations in several countries to service our global clientele, my beloved team is only growing stronger and seeing more success with each passing day. I'm proud of our accomplishments and I know Allied Wallet will continue to thrive."

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI-compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

