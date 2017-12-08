Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-08 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nasdaq Vilnius will run Admiral Markets AS subordinated bond auction from December 8 until December 19, 2017 as a part of its initial public offering in Latvia and Lithuania. In Estonia, public offering is organized via Nasdaq CSD. More information about offering in Estonia can be found from the announcement of Nasdaq Tallinn.



Up to 50,000 (or in the event of over-subscription up to 70,000) subordinated bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The offer price is 100 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate of the subordinated bonds is 8% per annum. Interest is paid out semi-annually. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code EE3300111251.



Licensed bank or brokerage company to which the status of Nasdaq Vilnius Membership has been assigned can participate in the auction directly. Members may submit their own orders and orders on behalf of their clients. The list of Members is available here.



The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: December 8 until December 19, 2017.



Settlement date is December 28, 2017.



Auction's rules and Admiral Markets AS prospectus is available in the attachment.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



