Admiral Markets AS (register code 10932555, having its registered address at Ahtri 6A, Tallinn 10151, Eesti) hereby declares the public offering of the subordinated bonds of Admiral Markets AS and notifies the intended listing and admission to trading of the bonds on a regulated market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS (register code 10359206, registered address Tartu mnt 2, 10145 Tallinn)



Public offering of the subordinated bonds



Admiral Markets AS is publicly offering up to 50,000 bonds "Admiral Markets allutatud võlakiri 28.12.2027" with a nominal value of EUR 100 per bond. In case of oversubscription, Admiral Markets AS has the right to increase the offering volume and issue up to 20,000 additional bonds and offer a total of 70,000 bonds. The subordinated bonds are to be offered at the price of EUR 100 per bond and with an interest rate of 8 per cent p.a. The issue price of the bonds is equal to the nominal value of the bonds.



The bonds are to be offered in Estonia, Latvia as well as in Lithuania.



The subscription of the bonds begins on the 8 December 2017 at 10:00 (EET) and ends on the 19 December 2017 at 17:00 (EET).



The transfer of the bonds to the securities accounts of the investors will take place on 28 December 2017.



In Estonia, the subscription of the bonds is to be carried out via the securities' account holders of Nasdaq CSD SE. Nasdaq Vilnius will run Admiral Markets AS subordinated bond auction as a part of its initial public offering in Latvia and Lithuania. Subscription orders can be submitted via stock exchange members. More information can be found from the announcement of Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. If necessary, the subscription order may also be submitted directly to Admiral Markets AS.



The bonds are to be registered in Nasdaq CSD SE, the Estonian Central Register of Securities (ECSD) (ISIN EE3300111251).



The bonds are to be subordinated to all unsubordinated claims against Admiral Markets AS. Subordination of the bonds means that in the event of liquidation, bankruptcy and also during recovery and resolution proceedings of Admiral Markets AS, the bonds are ranked below all other unsubordinated claims any creditor of the Issuer has against the Issuer.



The listing and admission to trading of the subordinated bonds



Admiral Markets AS has applied for listing and admission to trading of the bonds on a regulated marked - the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Although Admiral Markets AS intends to do everything in its power to have the bonds listed and admitted to trading on a regulated market, Admiral Markets AS cannot provide any assurance that the Bonds are listed and admitted to trading on the proposed regulated market.



Any decision to invest in the bonds should be based on consideration of the prospectus of the public offering and listing of Admiral Markets AS subordinated bonds as a whole.



The prospectus for the public offering and listing of Admiral Markets AS bonds is available on the issuer's webpage https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/bonds/ and on the webpage of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority https://www.fi.ee/index.php?id=21975. In addition, the prospectus will be made available through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



