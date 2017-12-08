Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Dec 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) , in cooperation with group companies in Africa and Europe, has completed delivery of the third boiler unit of the Medupi Power Station(1) currently under construction in the Republic of South Africa for Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. The unit, a supercritical-pressure boiler which was part of an order received in 2007, has already commenced commercial operation.South Africa is undertaking one of the world's largest power generation projects, targeting a total output of 9,600 megawatts (MW) through the Medupi and Kusile(2) power stations. Once completed, the two plants will each have an output of 4,800MW. The newly delivered boiler is the fourth of 12 coal-fired units to be installed at the Medupi and Kusile power stations, with each unit providing a power output of 800 MW.The adoption of supercritical-pressure technologies enables more efficient power generation than conventional coal-fired systems, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.Two other units have already been in commercial operation at the Medupi Power Station since August 2015 and April 2017. At the Kusile Power Station the first unit has already been in commercial operation since August 2017.Eskom had previously announced that commercial operation at Medupi Power Station for the third boiler would launch by July 2018. However, thanks to the efforts of MHPS to shorten the construction period, commercial operation was achieved eight months ahead of schedule.Eskom supplies power not only within South Africa but also to neighboring countries. Once completed, the Medupi and Kusile power stations are expected to contribute greatly to the economic development of South Africa and its neighbors. MHPS will continue to support the construction of the remaining eight boilers, seeking the earliest possible completion of the two power stations.(1) The Medupi Power Station is under construction in Lephalale, Limpopo Province.(2) The Kusile Power Station is under construction in Witbank, Mpumalanga Province.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.