WISeKey International Holding Ltd announces the appointment of BNY Mellon as Depositary Bank for its forthcoming sponsored Level II ADR program on a U.S. Stock Exchange

Zug, Switzerland, December 8, 2017 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey"), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has appointed BNY Mellon as Depositary Bank for its forthcoming sponsored Level II American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program. It is anticipated that the ADR program will go effective during the second quarter of 2018. Subject to implementation of the program, including the making of the required U.S. securities filings, the ADRs are expected to trade on a U.S. stock exchange such as the NASDAQ, whereby each ADR would represent one or several Class B Share(s). No new Class B Shares would be issued in connection with the program.

"Our ADR listing will help to further progress WISeKey's strategic vision for growth and expansion," says Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WISeKey. "Working with BNY Mellon to develop a strong ADR program with high visibility and liquidity will strengthen our brand in new markets throughout the world."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of on-line transactions among objects and between objects and people.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

(info@wisekey.com: mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

(lcati@equityny.com: mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.