LiquidShare Welcomes AFS Group as Shareholder

Today LiquidShare, the PAN-European fintech initiative, announced the welcoming of the first Dutch shareholder, AFS Group, a mid-sized European financial service provider.

LiquidShare, recently founded by BNP Paribas, CACEIS, Caisse des Dépôts , Euroclear, Euronext, S2IEM and Société Générale, develops a blockchain technology based post-trade settlement infrastructure. Initially for shares in small and medium sized enterprises (SME), LiquidShare aims to improve the access to capital markets, enhancing the transparency and the security of post-trading operations and reduce post-trade settlement risks. With the LiquidShare solution the transaction costs will reduce over time.

The Paris based company is led by Thibaud de Maintenant. In close cooperation with its leading partners, Thibaud de Maintenant and his team combine their technical- and settlement experience to reach the ambitious objectives.

Thibaud de Maintenant, CEO LiquidShare: "LiquidShare and its shareholders are very happy with the entry of AFS Group. With this additional partner, LiquidShare gets access to a new large group of institutional clients and to specific knowledge in the area of the entire transaction chain. With the joint shareholders and the potential of the blockchain technology, LiquidShare will be a key player in the post-trade equity industry."

Hein Siemerink, CEO AFS Group: "AFS sees a lot of possibilities in the blockchain technology. A technology which, for a variety of financial services, can provide improved efficiency and high reliability, including transaction settlement. We are impressed with the LiquidShare team and the shareholders syndicate, proud to participate, and dedicated to support the ongoing development of this highly promising fintech start-up."

About LiquidShare

LiquidShare is a new born fintech which core objective is to improve the transparency and security of post-trading operations using blockchain. This technology has the potential to dramatically simplify the chain of post-trade operations, guaranteeing and facilitating the consolidation of securities registers, all while enabling a higher speed of execution with real-time settlement at T+0.

About AFS Group

AFS Group is a European financial service provider specialised as an intermediary in the wholesale Financial- and Renewable Energy sector. With offices in four countries AFS provides voice- and hybrid brokering-, execution-, electronic trading- and transaction advice services for a wide range of asset classes.