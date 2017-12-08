Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-08 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On the proposal and decision to additions of the Company's Management Board the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Vilniaus baldai AB (identification code 121922783, address Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius, LT-03154) is to be held on 20 December, 2017 at 10:00 a. m. in Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius.



Registration of the shareholders will start at 9:30 a. m. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting (13 December, 2017) are entitled to participate and to vote at the General Shareholders meeting. Shareholders' rights accounting day - 08 January, 2018.



Agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders (including its supplemented issues):



1. Consolidated annual report. 2. Company's Auditor's report. 3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2017 ended 31 August 2017. 4. Distribution of Company's profit. 5. Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee. 6. Election of the audit committee members. 7. Determination of remuneration for the audit committee members.



The Management Board of Vilniaus baldai AB approved the Company's draft resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders meeting that will take place on the 20 th of December 2017:



1. Consolidated annual report.



Shareholders of the public joint-stock company Vilniaus baldai AB are presented with the consolidated annual report of Vilniaus baldai for 2017 (There is no voting on this issue of agenda).



2. Independent auditor's report.



Shareholders of the public joint-stock company Vilniaus baldai AB are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements of Vilniaus baldai for 2017 (There is no voting on this issue of agenda).



3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2017 ended 31 August 2017.



To approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2017 ended 31 August 2017.



4. Approval of the Company's profit distribution for the year 2017 ended 31 August 2017:



To approve Company's profit distribution:



Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 5 233 266 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net result for the current year 4 422 779 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the (21 479) reporting financial year EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributable result 9 634 566 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfers to the obligatory reserves - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfers to other reserves - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To be paid as dividends* 1 049 292 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 8 585 274 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* 0.27 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.



5. Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee.



To approve the regulations of the Audit Committee of Vilniaus baldai AB (enclosed).



6. Election of the audit committee members.



Approve composition of the Audit Committee of 3 (three) members elected for a term of 4 (four) years: independent members Tomas Bubinas and Danute Kadanaite, Audit Committee members Vaidas Savukynas. To elect Tomas Bubinas, Chairman of the Audit Committee.



7. Regarding approval of the remuneration for the Audit Committee members.



To set a rate not higher than EUR 100 per hour for a work in the Audit Committee of Vilniaus baldai AB. To delegate to the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration payment procedure for the Audit Committee members.



The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of agenda, documents what have to be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting and other information related to realization of shareholders rights are available at the office of Vilniaus baldai (Savanoriu ave 178 B, Vilnius) during working hours.



The Company provided the information, which according to legal acts must be provided when notifying of the convocation of the meeting, on 28 November 2017 by publishing the notification on material event.



Documents related to the agenda updates are attached including: draft of the new version of the Audit Committee provisions, list of proposed candidates for the members of the Audit Committee, proposal for setting Audit Committee members remuneration, respectively updated general voting bulletin.



Additional information: Head of Finance Jonas Krutinis Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00



Attachment:

