Nomination Committee and Date for 2018 AGM of Sectra AB

LINKÖPING,Sweden, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has appointed a Nomination Committee in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board of Directors has decided that the company's AGM will be held on September 6, 2018 in Linköping, Sweden.

Sectra has appointed a Nomination Committee comprising four members, one of whom is the Chairman of the Board and three of whom represent the largest shareholders in the company based on the number of votes. The Nomination Committee was formed based on known shareholdings in the company on October 31, 2017 and comprises the following members:

Carl-Erik Ridderstråle (Chairman of the Board)

Torbjörn Kronander (largest shareholder and CEO)

Jan-Olof Brüer (second-largest shareholder and Board member)

Jan Särlvik (representing Nordea Investment Funds, the fourth-largest shareholder)

The Nomination Committee represents a total of approximately 43% of the votes and 34% of the shares of the company.

Jan-Olof Brüer, who is the company's second-largest shareholder in terms of votes, will be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Torbjörn Kronander, the company's largest shareholder in terms of votes, decided to abstain from the chairmanship due to his role as CEO and President of SectraAB.

The Nomination Committee will prepare and submit proposals regarding:

election of and fees to the Chairman of the Board and other Board members

election of and fees to the auditors and deputy auditors

resolution on principles governing the composition of the Nomination Committee

Chairman of the AGM

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice of the 2018 AGM and be available on the company's website not earlier than six weeks and not later than four weeks prior to the date of the meeting.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals may do so in writing to the Nomination Committee by e-mail:info.investor@sectra.se, or by mail: Sectra AB, Attn. Nomination Committee, Teknikringen 20, SE-583 30 Linköping, Sweden. In order for a proposal to be addressed, the Nomination Committee must have received it in good time prior to the publication of the notice of the AGM.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 7:55 a.m. CET on December 8, 2017.

For more information, please contact:

Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President of Sectra AB

Tel: +46-705-23-52-27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/nomination-committee-and-date-for-2018-agm-of-sectra-ab,c2409939