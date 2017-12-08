Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the 'Company')

8 December 2017

Result of General Meeting

Following a General Meeting of the Company, which was held today, the Board is pleased to announce that both of the resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands, giving the Directors authority to allot Shares and disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the issue of such Shares.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolution 38,503,224 99.34 255,082 0.66 38,758,306 105,983 Special Resolution To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 38,221,985 98.66 518,567 1.34 38,740,552 123,737

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the date and time of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 162,206,712.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.finsburygt.com

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 21 November 2017, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

