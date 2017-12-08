Osram Opto Semiconductors' SFH 4735 Oslon Black Flat received best overall award in the LEDs and Lighting category

Osram Opto Semiconductors, a leading global lighting and technology company, was a finalist in three categories at the Annual Creativity in Electronics (ACE) Awards that took place last night at the San Jose Convention Center.

Osram received a best overall award in the LEDs and Lighting category for its SFH 4735 Oslon Black Flat. The awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best contributions to the electronics industry in 2017 including the most innovative new products, start-up companies, design teams and executives.

"Osram is investing a great deal of time and energy to create innovative technologies that stand-out amongst others in the industry, especially those with life-changing implications," said Ishrat Hakim, President and CEO, North America, at Osram Opto Semiconductors. "We are honored to be recognized for these efforts and we look forward to continuing to advance the future of high-tech applications."

Osram was a finalist in the following categories:

Company of the Year: Osram Opto Semiconductors

Osram Opto Semiconductors produces and markets LEDs and infrared components for automotive, industrial and end-customer applications as well as for general lighting. Fiscal year 2016 was a year of tremendous growth for the company, launching cutting-edge products and opening a new state-of-the-art LED chip factory in Kulim, Malaysia.

Automotive: 4-channel LIDAR Laser

Osram Opto Semiconductors' four-channel laser takes LIDAR systems (Light Detection and Ranging) for autonomous or semi-autonomous driving a step closer. The prototype laser has an extremely short pulse length and four parallel output channels. It offers completely new options for detecting objects and a unique vertical detection zone. This milestone in modern laser technology is used in scanning LIDAR sensors based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS). MEMS solutions do not need any mechanisms to redirect the laser beam making them less susceptible to wear and tear.

LEDs and Lighting: Oslon SFH 4735

Developed by Osram Opto Semiconductors, the SFH 4735 Oslon Black Flat is the world's first broadband emitting infrared LED. The LED is ideally suited as a light source for near-infrared spectroscopy. This has various uses such as assessing the quality of food. This new LED, with its size, robustness and cost position, enables NIR spectroscopy technology to move into the consumer market, for example integrated into smartphones.

LEDs and Lighting: Osconiq P 3737

Osram Opto Semiconductors' new high power LED Osconiq P 3737 (3W) provides versatile opportunities for high-quality and cost-efficient outdoor lighting. Until now, costly ceramic-based LEDs have been used for professional exterior lighting applications. With the Osconiq P series, Osram Opto Semiconductors is offering epoxy-based packages that provide superior lumens per dollar.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

